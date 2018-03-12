Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Gibraltar Industries Inc ( NASDAQ:ROCK ) opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $258.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

