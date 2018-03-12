Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 196,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Francis E. Iv Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew S. Duff sold 50,000 shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $4,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,261,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) opened at $88.85 on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,350.52, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Piper Jaffray Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.09%.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

