Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($21.60) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($19.01) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.19 ($18.76).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler (FRA SHA) opened at €13.08 ($16.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.90. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($20.67).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/schaeffler-sha-given-a-15-00-price-target-by-morgan-stanley-analysts.html.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.