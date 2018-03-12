Sapiens International (SPNS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research note published on Thursday.

SPNS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Sapiens International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $486.74, a P/E ratio of 989.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. Sapiens International has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.30.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

