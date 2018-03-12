Sapience Investments LLC Sells 10,932 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Sapience Investments LLC cut its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sapience Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd ( NTB ) opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,565.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 20.27%. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

