Sapience Investments LLC Has $16.35 Million Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian comprises approximately 2.2% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,517,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after buying an additional 355,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,969,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,475,000 after buying an additional 259,056 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 45.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,975,000 after buying an additional 566,520 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,240,000 after buying an additional 200,317 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

First Hawaiian Inc ( FHB ) opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,058.20, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.80%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

