Sanofi (SNY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3906284505328 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sanofi (NYSE SNY) traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $102,630.00, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $1.8609 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

