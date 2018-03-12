Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sanderson Farms earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3033566268854 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Sanderson Farms (SAFM) opened at $124.65 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The stock has a market cap of $2,846.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.22 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 9.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $90,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jones Gail Pittman sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $36,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

