Ryerson (RYI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ryerson to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ryerson ( NYSE RYI ) opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ryerson by 42.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 234,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ryerson by 1,111.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

