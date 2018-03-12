Ryan Wilson Buys 6,000 Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Stock

Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) COO Ryan Wilson acquired 6,000 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $16.72. 736,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,924,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ryan Wilson Buys 6,000 Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/ryan-wilson-buys-6000-shares-of-corporate-capital-trust-inc-cct-stock.html.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.