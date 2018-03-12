RussiaCoin Trading Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (RC)

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00006611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RussiaCoin has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $333.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00872976 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008414 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004131 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00097177 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003936 BTC.

About RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info . RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

RussiaCoin Coin Trading

RussiaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

