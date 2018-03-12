RTL Group (RTL) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €66.50 ($82.10) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. equinet set a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.40 ($90.62).

Shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) opened at €68.60 ($84.69) on Thursday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($73.88) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($93.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $10,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26.

RTL Group SA is a Luxembourg-based media group engaged in the operation of television and radio broadcasting services, television content production and distribution. It is structured into six segments, including Media Group RTL Germany, Groupe MSix, FremantleMedia, RTL Netherlands, RTL Belgium and French Radio.

