Royce Value Trust (RVT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royce Value Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2493215668246 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) opened at $16.01 on Monday. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund invests primarily in small-cap securities. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes industrials, financials, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, consumer staples, real estate and telecommunication services.

