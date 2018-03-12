Ross Stores (ROST) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $93.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,430.00, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 338.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

