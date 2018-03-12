Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) opened at $17.69 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 24.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

