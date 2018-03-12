Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) a $22.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.79. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,625,000. HMI Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,806,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,037,000 after acquiring an additional 652,422 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,365,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 437,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,329,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 151,725 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

