Robecosam AG Purchases 45,000 Shares of WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in WGL were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WGL during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WGL during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in WGL during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WGL by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in WGL by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of WGL Holdings Inc ( NYSE WGL ) opened at $82.75 on Monday. WGL Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,249.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $652.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.30 million. WGL had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.40%. analysts forecast that WGL Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

