Robecosam AG Has $17.70 Million Stake in Masco Corp (MAS)

Robecosam AG lifted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 295,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $13,312.87, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 1,000.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $438,218.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $234,975.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,496 shares of company stock worth $4,220,241. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

