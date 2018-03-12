Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $24,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $286,740.00, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

