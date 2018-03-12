RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) opened at $75.73 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $44,097.14, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 132,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $9,698,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,454,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,684,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean S. Mathison sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $78,973.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,485 shares in the company, valued at $946,238.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,201 shares of company stock worth $13,690,343 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

