Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritter Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RTTR ) opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.69. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,222,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.49% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

