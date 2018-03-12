Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,278,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 778,788 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Rice Midstream Partners worth $177,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMP. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period.

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,954.99, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Rice Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Rice Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 59.43%. equities research analysts expect that Rice Midstream Partners LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Rice Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Rice Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMP. Wellington Shields restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice cut Rice Midstream Partners from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rice Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rice Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

