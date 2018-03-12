Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albany International were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Albany International Corp. ( AIN ) opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,120.37, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.58. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

