Revlon (REV) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News coverage about Revlon (NYSE:REV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Revlon earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7685489102767 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Revlon (NYSE REV) opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.74, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.50. Revlon has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Revlon currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products.

