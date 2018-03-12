Rev Group (REVG) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REVG. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rev Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Rev Group to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rev Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of Rev Group (REVG) opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,490.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Rev Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 108,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/rev-group-revg-given-a-30-00-price-target-by-robert-w-baird-analysts.html.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.