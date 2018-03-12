Resources Connection (RECN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Resources Connection from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Resources Connection has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ RECN ) opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.41, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.20. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,740,000 after buying an additional 198,853 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Resources Connection by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,525,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,104,000 after buying an additional 151,760 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Resources Connection by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 889,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 508,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Resources Connection by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

