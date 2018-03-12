Resolute Energy (REN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.

Shares of Resolute Energy (NYSE REN) traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 370,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,549. Resolute Energy has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.75. The firm has a market cap of $787.19, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,500 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $39,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 3,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $92,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $405,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

