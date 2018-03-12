Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) & Presbia (LENS) Head-To-Head Survey

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) and Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reshape Lifesciences and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reshape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Reshape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 591.82%. Presbia has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 267.55%. Given Reshape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reshape Lifesciences is more favorable than Presbia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reshape Lifesciences and Presbia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reshape Lifesciences $790,000.00 60.30 -$23.36 million ($5.90) -0.27 Presbia $10,000.00 4,502.56 -$15.75 million ($1.20) -2.19

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reshape Lifesciences. Presbia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reshape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reshape Lifesciences and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reshape Lifesciences -4,509.61% -104.23% -90.59% Presbia N/A -173.64% -137.41%

Risk & Volatility

Reshape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Presbia shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of Presbia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reshape Lifesciences beats Presbia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., formerly EnteroMedics Inc., is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s neuroblocking technology, which is referred to as VBLOC therapy, is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve. The Company’s initial product is the Maestro Rechargeable System, which uses VBLOC therapy to limit the expansion of the stomach, help control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. The Company’s VBLOC therapy is designed to block the gastrointestinal effects of the vagus nerve by replicating a vagotomy using high-frequency, low-energy electrical impulses to intermittently interrupt naturally occurring neural impulses on the vagus nerve between the brain and the digestive system.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC is an ophthalmic device company. The Company develops and markets an optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, the age-related loss of the ability to focus on near objects. The Company’s segment is the restoration of clear vision caused by presbyopia. The Company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries and accessories for procedures performed exclusively outside the United States. The Company’s lens, referred to as the microlens, is a miniature lens designed to be surgically implanted in a patient’s eye to improve that patient’s ability to see objects at close distances. The microlens is a disc shaped lens that has a refractive zone in the periphery designed to improve near vision problems associated with presbyopia and a central zone that is designed to improve distance vision. The Company’s solution is a standalone solution for plano presbyopes, or those individuals suffering from presbyopia but do not have any other visual disorders.

