Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for bluebird bio (BLUE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) recently:

3/8/2018 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bluebird Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and marketing of therapies for severe genetic disorders such as childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, neurodegenerative disorders and beta-thalassemia. The company operates in the U.S. and Europe. Bluebird Bio, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

2/26/2018 – bluebird bio had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

2/22/2018 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $122.00 to $113.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $185.00 to $218.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – bluebird bio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “bluebird reported YE-2017 with $22M in revenue (collaborative/licensing revenue) and a net loss of $336M. Operating expenses have increased as clinical programs advance to later stages of development. The company ended the period with $1.6B in cash, sufficient runway into 2021 at the current burn rate.””

2/22/2018 – bluebird bio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $153.00.

2/22/2018 – bluebird bio was given a new $222.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – bluebird bio had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00. They wrote, “Lining Up for Three Marketing Applications. bluebird plans to file for European approval of LentiGlobin in transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia (non-b0/b0) in 2H18, followed by bb2121 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and Lenti-D in cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy in 2019. As a reminder, bb2121 is being investigated in a Phase 3 study, KarMMa, which is being conducted by bluebird’s bb2121 development partner, Celgene (CELG – Neutral, covered by Mara Goldstein).””

2/1/2018 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2018 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/25/2018 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

1/16/2018 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ BLUE) opened at $231.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,593.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.06. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $234.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Cole sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $195,746.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,064.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,098 shares of company stock worth $33,999,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

