Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 12th (AMZN, BOSSY, CNAT, CRNCY, DESP, DLTR, GFA, HCMLY, HDELY, HP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 12th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Conatus reported narrower-than-expected loss in fourth-quarter 2017 with revenues marginally missing estimates. Though, the company is progressing well with its lead candidate, emricasan, being developed for treatment of NASH, it is several years away from entering the market. Any development/regulatory setback for the candidate could hamper the company’s prospects. Notably, several companies are working to develop treatments for NASH, which might make the market competitive for emricasan. Moreover, the company has had its share of pipeline setbacks too. However, Conatus’ agreement with Novartis for emricasan is a big positive as it not only lends expertise to the company but also provides it with funds to develop emricasan. This apart, the company’s portfolio has IDN-7314, being developed for primary sclerosing cholangitis and also boasts great potential. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal rating to a weight rating.

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Despegar Com (NYSE:DESP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has underperformed the industry in the last three months. Though Dollar Tree’s earnings and sales lagged estimates in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017, it improved year over year. Earnings gained from higher sales, rise in comparable store sales (comps) and higher margins. Meanwhile, sales benefited from solid performance at both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. Comps improved for the 40th straight quarter, while reduced merchandise costs, lower markdowns and occupancy expenses aided margins. Moreover, the company is on track with the Family Dollar integration and re-banner process, which is likely to generate run rate savings of about $300 million in three years. Based on these results and expected benefits from Family Dollar, the company provided a solid view for the first quarter and fiscal 2018. However, volatile consumer behavior remains a concern for Dollar Tree. Also, significant global exposure may pose threats.”

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Gafisa (NYSE:GFA). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The improving outlook at Helmerich & Payne’s biggest unit – U.S. Land — and rising commodity prices are set to provide the contract driller with exciting opportunities to redeploy its technologically-advanced FlexRigs. As it is, healthier drilling activity in U.S. Land segment helped HP come out with narrower-than-expected loss in the last quarter on the back of higher utilizations and dayrates. The energy landscape is expected to further strengthen the fundamentals and increase levels of rig activity. We believe that HP’s proprietary FlexRigs will continue to benefit from the shift to complex onshore plays that require highly intensive solutions. Finally, the company's recent MagVar buy will improve the directional drilling performance and will enable HP to drill wells more efficiently and accurately. Consequently, we view Helmerich & Payne as a preferred energy play to own now.”

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Impax missed estimates for both the counts in the fourth quarter of 2017. The company faces competition in the brand product market from Parkinson’s disease and CNS disorder focused large pharmaceutical companies. Impax’s Generics segment underperformed in 2017, due to significant pricing erosion complemented by erosion in volume. Moreover, the company’s manufacturing facilities have been hampered by quality control issues since 2011, which delayed Rytary’s approval. However, the company’s epinephrine auto-injector sales have picked up. Meanwhile, Impax is taking steps to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, which may save an estimated $130 million by the end of 2019. The merger with Amneal Pharma is a positive for Impax as it will have a diverse pipeline with more than 300 products under review or late stage development.”

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research. Pivotal Research currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Public Service Enterprise ended 2017 on a mixed note. While its fourth-quarter earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, top line missed the consensus mark. Nevertheless share price has outperformed the broader industry over a year, buoyed by its consistent capital-investment plans on account of its stable liquidity position. Currently, the company expects to spend in the range of $13-$15 billion on its energy infrastructure during 2018-2020. Apart from focusing on transmission and distribution infrastructure, the company is also expanding its renewable assets. The company has a solid portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer stable earnings and significant long-term growth potential. However any inability to comply with various regulations and obtain fair and timely rate relief could have an adverse impact on its future earnings and growth.”

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Virgin Money Hldgs (OTCMKTS:VRGDF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.