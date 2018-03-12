Research Analysts Set Expectations for ELEKTA’s FY2021 Earnings (EKTAY)

ELEKTA (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for ELEKTA in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ELEKTA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

ELEKTA ( OTCMKTS:EKTAY ) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002. ELEKTA has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3,910.00, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About ELEKTA

Elekta AB (publ) develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Leksell Gamma Knife, a system for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery; the Extend system for utilization of Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion; and Leksell Stereotactic System for neurosurgery and biopsies.

