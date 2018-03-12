Repsol (REPYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repsol has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS REPYY ) opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $26,553.78, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA (Repsol) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation and others. The Upstream segment carries out oil and natural gas exploration and production activities, and manages its project portfolio. The Downstream segment includes covers the supply and trading of crude oil and other products; oil refining and marketing of oil products, and the production and marketing of chemicals.

