Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $73,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6,400.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3,656.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO ) opened at $76.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49,357.09, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

