Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $69,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,620,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,101,000 after buying an additional 94,618 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Itron by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 190,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $23,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $108.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 38,925 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.44 per share, with a total value of $2,702,952.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 133,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,156,911 and sold 16,708 shares valued at $1,187,652. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ ITRI) opened at $75.20 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,916.56, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Itron had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $550.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. It also provides the Internet of things. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

