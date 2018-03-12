Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry year to date. The stock has also seen estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Reinsurance Group continues to benefit from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the U.S. and Canadian reinsurance markets and the expansion of its international operations and diversified earnings stream are positives. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects operating income per share to grow 58% and operating ROE between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, volatile Australian business and evolving capital requirements pose headwinds for the company in near term.”

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE RGA ) traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.92. The company had a trading volume of 125,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,240.00, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $121.93 and a 52 week high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,456 shares of company stock worth $222,659. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/reinsurance-group-of-america-rga-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.