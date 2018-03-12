Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 72.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 69.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,669 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,761 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's Co. ( MCD ) opened at $157.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124,926.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/reilly-financial-advisors-llc-has-281000-stake-in-mcdonalds-co-mcd.html.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.