Red Pulse (RPX) Tops One Day Volume of $3.99 Million

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and TDAX. Red Pulse has a total market capitalization of $54.61 million and $3.99 million worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003010 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00139000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013931 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001356 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,348,500 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse’s official website is www.red-pulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a NEO-based market intelligence platform covering China's financial and capital markets. RPX is the token that serves as currency on Red Pulse's framework. The supply of RPX will increase over time at a rate of 10% per year. “

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

