Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for iPic Entertainment (IPIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ: IPIC) recently:

3/9/2018 – iPic Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – iPic Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2018 – iPic Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – iPic Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ IPIC) traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.17. 19,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,036. iPic Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment Inc is owns and operates entertainment facilities. The Company is focused on providing casual restaurant, a farm to glass service bar, and theater auditoriums. The Company provides venues for private events, family and business functions and other corporate sponsored events. The Company has three different formats of iPic locations, such as Generation I locations, Generation Ii locations, and Generation III locations.

