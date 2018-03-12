Realty Income Corp (O) Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $13,152,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at $50.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,459.57, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

In other Realty Income news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

