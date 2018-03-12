Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Stake Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,951 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Realogy were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Realogy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp ( NYSE RLGY ) opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,406.05, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Realogy’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Realogy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

