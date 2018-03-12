Read Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $389,286.00 (READ)

Read (CURRENCY:READ) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Read has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $389,286.00 worth of Read was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Read has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Read token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, CoinEgg and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008692 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00942963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003193 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00088129 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00187275 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Read Token Profile

Read’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Read’s official website is read.lianzai.com

Buying and Selling Read

Read can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Read directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Read must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Read using one of the exchanges listed above.

