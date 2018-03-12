Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,821,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,840,000 after purchasing an additional 922,641 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 988,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 89.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,973,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 931,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,494,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,117,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $625,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ SRCL) opened at $64.67 on Monday. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $5,530.00, a P/E ratio of -52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-lowers-position-in-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.