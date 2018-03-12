Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,483,000 after purchasing an additional 598,576 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,189,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,328,000 after purchasing an additional 114,613 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,227,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,193,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,125 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 93,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $4,150,504.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,885,911 shares in the company, valued at $83,526,998.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 51,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $2,480,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,813,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,192,839.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp. (NYSE HES) opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.62%.

Hess announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Hess Corp. (HES)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-decreases-position-in-hess-corp-hes.html.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.