Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn (FRA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn (NYSE:FRA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 115,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn by 13.3% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,961,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 230,689 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn by 17.1% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 71,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn (NYSE:FRA) opened at $14.61 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-cuts-holdings-in-blackrock-floating-rate-income-strat-fn-fra.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strat. Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.