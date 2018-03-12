Raymond James Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for InterXion (INXN)

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered InterXion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of InterXion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.27.

InterXion (INXN) opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,350.95, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. InterXion has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.51 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. InterXion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of InterXion by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in InterXion by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterXion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InterXion by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InterXion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 348,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

