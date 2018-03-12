Raymond James & Associates Has $102.76 Million Stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,290,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $102,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPTC Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) opened at $45.10 on Monday. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

