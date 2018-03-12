Raymond James & Associates Buys 104,705 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $158,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,636.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) opened at $190.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $206.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $488,030.00, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Vetr lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “positive” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

