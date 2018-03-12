Quark Price Down 35.9% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Quark has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $1,480.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,236.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.34 or 0.07636310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.51 or 0.11525500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.01956810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.02852320 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00223255 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00118546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00873238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.44 or 0.03193280 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 254,759,093 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittylicious, AEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

