Quantstamp 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.29 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $105.72 million and $3.29 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Binance, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00931762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00086437 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00169877 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system to all smart contracts on the Ethereum network.The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the programs solidity. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Kucoin, EtherDelta and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

