Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $7.03 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 65,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 325,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE AXTA) opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,004.80, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $33,231.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,257.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $129,007.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,995.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,902 shares of company stock worth $14,498,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

